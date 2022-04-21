Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona Supreme Court kills tax cut referendum (access required)

Arizona Supreme Court kills tax cut referendum (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times April 21, 2022

The Arizona Supreme Court has blocked a referendum of last year’s massive tax cut, ruling that the so-called “flat tax” is exempt from referral under the Arizona Constitution.  That means Prop. 307 will not appear on the November ballot, where voters would have decided whether to keep the law or toss it.   The state Supreme Court sided ...

