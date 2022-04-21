Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / legislature / Bowers expects to be vilified for JFK honor (access required)

Bowers expects to be vilified for JFK honor (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times April 21, 2022

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Foundation is giving House Speaker Rusty Bowers a “Profiles in Courage” award for his refusal to go along with efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona. Bowers, who is term-limited in the House, is running for state Senate and is facing former lawmaker David Farnsworth ...

