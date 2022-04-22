Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge allows Finchem, Gosar, Biggs to stay on ballot

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services April 22, 2022

A judge will not bar three officials who allegedly were involved in some way in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot from running again for office. In a 19-page ruling released Friday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury said private individuals have no legal right to enforce a provision of the U.S. Constitution that bars those ...

