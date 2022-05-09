Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawyers for Prop 208 foes seek $1M in legal fees (access required)

Lawyers for Prop 208 foes seek $1M in legal fees (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services May 9, 2022

Groups that killed a voter-approved tax to fund education in court now want nearly $1 million in legal fees from initiative organizers and the state.

