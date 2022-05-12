Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Dog lover lawmaker pushes vet loan program (access required)

Dog lover lawmaker pushes vet loan program (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times May 12, 2022

A bill that forgives student loan debt of up to $100,000 for some graduating veterinarians sits idle in the Senate but has a promising future.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Senate leadership scramble, 3 eye presidency (access required)

The Senate is preparing to select new leadership next year in both parties, and three Republicans seem confident that they can win the presidency. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */