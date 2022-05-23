Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / courts / Supreme Court rules against 2 Arizona death row inmates (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services May 23, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court has put two Arizona murderers back on death row, one convicted of killing a 4-year-old Tucson girl and another convicted of killing a teen and her mother in Phoenix.

