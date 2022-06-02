Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former President Trump endorses Masters for U.S. Senate race (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times June 2, 2022

Former President Trump has made it official – he is backing Blake Masters in the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. Masters, a Tucson resident who until he stepped down to focus on the race earlier this year was the president of Thiel Capital, is one of several Republicans seeking the party’s nod to run against incumbent ...

