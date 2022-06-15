Ken Matta is the CIO of Runbeck Election Services, Inc. He previously served as the information security officer and election security lead for the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. His election and IT experience began at the Secretary of State’s Office in 2002, and includes election operations, system administration, network administration, information security, logic and accuracy testing, election security instruction, election incident preparedness, and developing statewide election security programs. He worked as a liaison between the counties and the Secretary of State’s Office to help understand and meet the election security needs at the county level. Ken is a state-certified election officer and currently sits on several election security boards at the state and federal level.