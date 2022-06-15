Michelle Cirocco is chief social responsibility officer for Televerde and the executive director of Televerde Foundation. She joined Televerde in 1999 where she has held several leadership positions including chief marketing officer.

Michelle was recently named one of the World-Changing Women in Conscious Business by Conscious Company magazine and Most Admired Leader by Phoenix Business Journal. Her journey of transformation was also featured by Forbes in a two-part interview. Michelle is a strong customer champion with a tireless commitment to using business as a force for good.

Michelle earned her MBA from Arizona State University where she also serves as an advisory board member for the Center for Services Leadership. Michelle is an avid TED fan and organized and hosted TEDxPerryvilleCorrectional, the first TEDx to be held in an Arizona prison. The event looked behind the curtain of incarceration to show the potential that exists in providing second chances.

Michelle also dedicates a significant amount of her time supporting justice reform. She is also a Sixth Amendment Center board member and member of Conscious Capitalism and Women in Revenue.