Sharon Hossler serves as the operations director at Veridus, where she manages the firm’s human resources, event planning, information technology, accounts payable and receivable, payroll, and more, including the collaboration with the Arizona Capitol Times on The Purple Book.

Sharon personifies the firm’s dedication to its clients. She accepts challenges head-on and ensures Veridus can maintain its standard of excellence in and around Arizona. She draws upon colleagues for inspiration, citing a favorite quote, “You don’t have to know the answer to everything, you just have to know where to go to find the answer.”

Sharon graduated summa cum laude with a degree in business administration from Capella University while working full time. In the off-hours, Sharon is a voracious reader, an avid Diamondbacks, Suns and Cardinals supporter, parent to her precious cat, Peanut, her adorable dog, Chaos, and “the best aunt ever” to her nephew, Wyatt.