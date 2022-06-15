Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
WILLIAM WITT

William Witt is the property tax supervisor for Yavapai County who is described by his boss, Yavapai County Treasurer Chip Davis, as being on a “constant quest to improve the way this department runs and serves the public.” Some of Witt’s accomplishments have been to simplify the tax bill and making it user friendly, and he renegotiated the fees charged for processing electronic payments from $2.95 per transaction to 50 cents per transaction. “He is a next generation Arizona leader,” Davis said. “He is patient with citizens and staff and goes above and beyond to help staff members in his department grow, learn new skills and responsibilities and be the best they can be.”

