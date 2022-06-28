Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Activists, lawmakers divided on officers' response to protests (access required)

Activists, lawmakers divided on officers’ response to protests (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times June 28, 2022

Arizona Department of Public Safety officers fired tear gas at pro-abortion protestors at the Capitol after some in the crowd attempted to enter the Senate, drawing praise from some legislators and criticism from protestors and civil rights advocates. 

