Lawmakers to tour state, push affordable housing

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times July 13, 2022

A new legislative committee is planning to tackle the affordable housing crisis, saying zoning laws and community pushback are major barriers to building residences that meet local needs. 
