Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses (access required)

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press August 2, 2022

Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is attempting another political comeback as he runs for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived more than two decades.
