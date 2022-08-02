Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Brnovich fighting to bring criminal charges against firm tied to Invest in Ed

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services August 2, 2022

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is making a last-ditch effort to bring criminal charges against the firm that circulated petitions for the voter-approved 2020 Invest in Ed ballot measure.
