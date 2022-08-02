Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press August 2, 2022

The attorney for Arizona's most populous county sent a letter on Tuesday warning a local candidate to stop encouraging voters to steal the pens given to them at polling places on Election Day to mark their ballots.
Election officials in Arizona's largest county won't soon forget #SharpieGate — the social media uproar that emerged after the 2020 election based on the false claim that Sharpie pens provided at the polls would ruin ballots before they were counted. 