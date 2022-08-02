Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Horne leads large in race for state schools chief

By: Tori Gantz Arizona Capitol Times August 2, 2022

Former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne holds a significant lead over Shiry Sapir in a crowded Republican contest for Superintendent of Public Instruction in which Horne is holding 42.54% of votes to 30.15% for Sapir shortly after 10:45 p.m., with many votes left to count.   Rep. Michelle Udall is trailing by a narrow 2.9%.   The 2022 primary race was a standoff over ...
