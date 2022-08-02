Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pace Losing to Scantlebury

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times August 2, 2022

Republican Senate incumbent Tyler Pace, R-Mesa, is losing to his challenger, Robert Scantlebury, in the Legislative District 9 Republican primary, according to preliminary results.  As of 9:00 pm, Scantlebury was leading 65% to 35%.   Pace fell victim to the influence of the Securing Arizona PAC who donated to Scantlebury and against Pace. They also created a website ...
