Attorney: Ward can't legally block phone records leading up to insurrection (access required)

Attorney: Ward can’t legally block phone records leading up to insurrection (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services August 12, 2022

State GOP chair Kelli Ward has no legal right to block a U.S. House committee from getting her phone records about her activities leading up to the Jan. 6th insurrection, an attorney for the government is telling a federal judge.
