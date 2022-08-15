Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tribal boarding schools much improved, but legacy of old schools remains (access required)

By: Morgan Fischer Cronkite News Service August 15, 2022

Few dispute that Indian boarding schools led to more than a century of abuse, systematically seizing Indigenous land, separating children from their families, destroying communities and working to erase tribal languages, religions, cultures and economies in Arizona and elsewhere. While the abuses were in the past, the schools are not, entirely.
