Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Ducey touts school voucher plan, slams opponents (access required)

Ducey touts school voucher plan, slams opponents (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press August 16, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey and backers of universal school vouchers took a victory lap Tuesday over legislation the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted in June giving the state the nation's most expansive voucher system, and he also used the time to attack backers of public schools who are trying to block the measure at the ballot.
Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Court battles rage over 3 voter initiatives (access required)

Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters.