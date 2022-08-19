Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Since 1980, Horizon volleyball coach has thrived

By: David Rodish Cronkite News August 19, 2022

Spanning four decades, Valorie McKenzie has led Horizon in Scottsdale to four state championship wins, won multiple Coach of the Year awards and earned 1,000 wins amid a drastically changing high school sports landscape.  
