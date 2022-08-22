Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Ryan Knappenberger Cronkite News August 22, 2022

A second ISIS militant was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the kidnapping and killing of Prescott native Kayla Mueller, a relief to her parents who pledged to continue fighting for her memory.
