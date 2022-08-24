Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / Arizona Supreme Court could issue execution warrant Oct. 12 (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 24, 2022

The Arizona Supreme Court said Wednesday that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months.
