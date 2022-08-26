Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / Pima County constable among 4 killed in Tucson eviction shootings (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 26, 2022

Flags in state buildings are flying at half-staff today after a Pima County constable, who also was a U.S. Army veteran, and three other people were fatally shot at an apartment complex in Tucson.
