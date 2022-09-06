Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court says local health centers can challenge AHCCCS on reimbursements (access required)

By: Ryan Knappenberger Cronkite News September 6, 2022

A federal appeals court has ordered a new hearing for Arizona community health care centers that claim the state’s Medicaid system is wrongly denying reimbursement for chiropractic, dental, optometric and podiatric care.
