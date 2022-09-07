ARIZONA REGIONAL PRESIDENT

WAFD BANK ARIZONA

Todd Gerber joined WaFd Bank in December 2019 and is leading the commercial and industrial team by working closely with Arizona businesses and residents, helping limit risk, maximize efficiencies and prepare for the unexpected. With over 27 years in banking, Todd brings expertise in managing business accounts in industries, including manufacturing, retail and service, health care, nonprofit, government and construction. His team offers a speed-to-market, which ensures clients their loan is renewed before the maturity date. Todd’s key to success is a personalized approach to a customer’s lending, deposit and cash management needs. Todd and the WaFd Bank executive team have grown the commercial and industrial division to an unprecedented level by bringing in top talent in the industry and providing them with the tools to perform leading to a 27% increase in revenue from 2019 to 2020.

No tags for this post.