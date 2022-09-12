Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court rejects election-denying group’s latest attempt to void 2020 vote (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services September 12, 2022

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected the latest effort by a group of election deniers -- the fourth from members of "We The People'' -- to void and rerun the 2020 vote.
