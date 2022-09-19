Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub (access required)

On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub (access required)

By: Brittany Peterson Associated Press September 19, 2022

Key Colorado River reservoirs Lake Powell and Lake Mead are both only about one-quarter full. The continued drop, due to overuse and an increasingly arid climate, is threatening the fish and the economies built around them.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo