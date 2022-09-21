Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ex-Phoenix police officer gets prison term in $1M fraud case (access required)

Ex-Phoenix police officer gets prison term in $1M fraud case (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 21, 2022

A former Phoenix police officer has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution in a fraud case.
In a show of support for keeping a Democratic Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is transferring $15 million from his campaign account to his party's candidates, incumbents and political committee for the fall election, including U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly. 