Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Officials ask judge to toss lawsuit aimed at stopping Interstate 11 project (access required)

Officials ask judge to toss lawsuit aimed at stopping Interstate 11 project (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services September 21, 2022

Federal and state officials are asking a judge to toss a lawsuit seeking to stop development of the proposed 280-mile Interstate 11 project from Nogales to Wickenburg.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

voting, elections, Hobbs, Bolton, Republican, CongressArizona Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander for Equity Coalition, Brnovich, citizenship

Hobbs tells judge there is merit to claims laws could interfere with people’s voting rights (access required)

The state's chief election officer is telling a federal judge there is merit to claims that two new laws could interfere with the rights of some people to register and vote.