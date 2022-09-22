Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Courts have probation officer shortage, seek $17M (access required)

Courts have probation officer shortage, seek $17M (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times September 22, 2022

Arizona courts are asking the state for $17 million to deal with a statewide probation officer shortage that has reached crisis levels.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

AEL, Aggregate spending limit, Reginald Bolding, education, public education

Special session pushed to avoid over $1B in school funding cuts (access required)

Democrats and public school officials are again asking Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special legislative session to avoid over $1 billion in K-12 funding cuts this school year, months after Republicans used the promise of a special session as a carrot to bring Democrats on board with this year’s historic bipartisan budget. 