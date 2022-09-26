Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured News / Planned Parenthood seeks stay on order that reinstated territory-era abortion ban  (access required)

Planned Parenthood seeks stay on order that reinstated territory-era abortion ban  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times September 26, 2022

Planned Parenthood Arizona on Monday asked a Pima County judge to halt the order she issued on Friday that allowed Arizona’s century-old, near-total abortion ban to take effect again.  
