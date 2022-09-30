Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Auditor General’s Office: AHCCCS not adequately investigating potential fraud or abuse (access required)

Auditor General’s Office: AHCCCS not adequately investigating potential fraud or abuse (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services September 30, 2022

Arizona's healthcare program for low-income residents is not doing a good job of investigating potential incidents of fraud or abuse committed by providers or patients, the state Auditor General's Office has concluded.
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

home buyers, defects, contractors, construction

Court: buyers of new homes are entitled to sue builders for defects for several years (access required)

Buyers of new homes are entitled to sue builders for hidden defects for up to eight years -- even if they have signed contracts waiving that right, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. 