Lake flip-flops on ‘rare and legal’ abortion (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times October 6, 2022

For a few hours on October 4, it looked like Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was making a hard pivot to the center on abortion. But by the end of the day, the campaign had walked back comments in which Lake suggested that she wanted abortion to be “rare and legal.” 
