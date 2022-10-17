Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona AG seeks probe of election integrity group (access required)

Arizona AG seeks probe of election integrity group (access required)

By: Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press October 17, 2022

Arizona's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, on Friday asked the FBI and IRS to look into an election integrity group that claimed to have uncovered widespread fraud in the 2020 election but never provided evidence.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sinema, Biden, energy, bipartisan, Congress, McConnell, Biden, Uvalde

Sen. Sinema defends bipartisanship at McConnell Center (access required)

Most Americans prefer politicians who work across the aisle, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Monday in a forceful defense of her brand of bipartisanship, which has infuriated the left and is likely to draw her a primary challenge.