Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths (access required)

Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths (access required)

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press October 20, 2022

A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner's request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he is scheduled to be executed next month.
