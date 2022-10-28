Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
House attorney urges court to reject Ward’s effort to shield records (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services October 28, 2022

The attorney for the U.S. House is urging the Supreme Court to reject a last-ditch effort by the head of the Arizona Republican Party to shield her phone records from the committee looking at the causes of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
