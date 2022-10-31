Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rising Halloween costs amid inflation make trick-or-treating less of a treat (access required)

Rising Halloween costs amid inflation make trick-or-treating less of a treat (access required)

By: Haley Smilow Cronkite News October 31, 2022

The only thing scarier than ghosts, ghouls and goblins this Halloween may be the rising prices for candy, costumes and pumpkins. Candy is up 13% over last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and pumpkins were also about 13% costlier in the Southwest by mid-October of this year compared to last, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
