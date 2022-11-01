Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawyers for Arizona inmate facing execution file new appeal (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 1, 2022

Lawyers for an Arizona death row inmate scheduled to be executed on Nov. 16 have filed a new appeal. Murray Hooper's attorneys filed another petition for post-conviction relief Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court.
