High court to hear water dispute between Navajo Nation, U.S. government

High court to hear water dispute between Navajo Nation, U.S. government

By: The Associated Press November 4, 2022

The Supreme Court says it will hear a water dispute involving the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation.
