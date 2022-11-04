Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Judge prohibits state from enforcing law limiting attorneys from directly contacting crime victims (access required)

Judge prohibits state from enforcing law limiting attorneys from directly contacting crime victims (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services November 4, 2022

A federal judge is barring the state from enforcing a 31-year-old law that prohibits defense attorneys from directly contacting crime victims or their families, calling it a violation of their constitutional rights.
Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

ballot harvesting, Clean Elections USA, League of Women Voters, ballot watchers, ballot harvesting, election fraud, general election, ballots

Clean Elections USA won’t appeal ruling limiting ballot box watching (access required)

Clean Elections USA will not appeal a late Tuesday ruling by a federal judge blocking most of what it can do while watching ballot boxes.