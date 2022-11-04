Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk to retire at year’s end (access required)

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk to retire at year’s end (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 4, 2022

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk announced Friday that she is retiring after a long career that included a high-profile trial in a deadly sweat lodge ceremony and an aggressive campaign against synthetic drugs.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

death row, Hooper, execution, lethal injection, Brnovich, killings, Phoenix, Maricopa County Superior Court, Marilyn Redmond, William "Pat" Redmond, Helen Phelps, appeal, Florence, DNA, testimony

Lawyers for Arizona inmate facing execution file new appeal (access required)

Lawyers for an Arizona death row inmate scheduled to be executed on Nov. 16 have filed a new appeal. Murray Hooper's attorneys filed another petition for post-conviction relief Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court.