Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Lawmaker urges probes of property fraud in Mexico (access required)

Lawmaker urges probes of property fraud in Mexico (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times November 10, 2022

An outgoing state representative is calling for the Attorney General’s Office and state law enforcement to investigate fraud claims from Arizona residents who have purchased property in Mexico and allege Mexican government officials are involved.  
Tags: , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

House Democrat candidates lead in LD9 (access required)

The two Democratic newcomers running to represent Legislative District 9 in the state House of Representatives are leading their Republican challengers, Tuesday’s preliminary voting results indicate.  