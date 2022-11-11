Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tent complex closing as influx of people bused from Arizona, other border states slows (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 11, 2022

New York City is closing a tent complex for migrants that it had just opened three weeks ago as the influx of people being bused from Arizona and other southern border states has slowed, officials said Thursday.
