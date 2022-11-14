Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
AP calls win for Schweikert as he expands lead over Hodge

AP calls win for Schweikert as he expands lead over Hodge

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times November 14, 2022

The Associated Press called a victory for incumbent Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., who furthered the gap between him and Democrat Jevin Hodge in Congressional District 1’s House of Representatives race.
