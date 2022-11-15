Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizonans among those celebrating national memorial to Native veterans (access required)

Arizonans among those celebrating national memorial to Native veterans (access required)

By: Ryan Knappenberger Cronkite News November 15, 2022

There were 51 Native veterans from Arizona – part of a contingent of 1,500 from across the country – on hand for the formal dedication of the National Native American Veterans Memorial.
