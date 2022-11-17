Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Inflation rising in Arizona, more people dining out, restaurants hiring (access required)

Inflation rising in Arizona, more people dining out, restaurants hiring (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services November 17, 2022

Inflation may be rising faster in Arizona than pretty much anywhere else. But that isn't keeping people from going out and enjoying themselves.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

SCOTUS rejects Ward’s bid to keep phone records private (access required)

Members of a congressional panel are going to find out who was communicating with Kelly Ward around the time of the 2020 election and the insurrection attempt that followed.