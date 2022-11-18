Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Time to change your tune

By: Guest Opinion November 18, 2022

Uplifting holiday melodies are sentimental, heartwarming, and even hit a funny note. The messages of faith, hope, and charity should last 12 months, not just one month out of the year.

It is a rarity at this time of the year if you don’t hear people everywhere humming or singing a holiday song. Traditionally, memorable tunes begin around Thanksgiving, and their words ignite peace, joy, and happiness to all who listen.

Joanie Rose

These uplifting melodies are sentimental, heartwarming, and even hit a funny note. The messages of faith, hope, and charity should last 12 months, not just one month.

Whether young or old, and no matter your religious beliefs or background, holiday music unites most everyone. For this short period of time each year, smiles outweigh frowns and the sound of music is a welcome relief from daily rhetoric.

For centuries, millions have enjoyed the sentiments of holiday music, so it is definitely a wonderful change of pace to embrace words that brighten our day.

Scottsdale

 

 

 

 

