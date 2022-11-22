Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / After final tally shows 510-vote loss, Hamadeh files election contest  (access required)

After final tally shows 510-vote loss, Hamadeh files election contest  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times November 22, 2022

Republican Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh filed an election contest on Tuesday evening, a day after a final vote tally left Hamadeh 510 votes behind Democrat Kris Mayes in the race. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gates slams critics over voting machine issues (access required)

A fight is brewing over Election Day voting equipment problems in Maricopa County and Supervisor Bill Gates took some shots at critics after days of withering criticism over the county’s election operations. 